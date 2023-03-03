After separation with SK Alagbada, Raven Ross feasts on sushi for dinner date, fans ask her 'Who is taking these pics?'

Amid her separation with fiancé SK Alagbada, Raven Ross shared a series of dreamy pictures from her recent sushi dinner date on Instagram on Friday. Her beaming smile and elegant poses showcased her satisfaction and glamour, making it a special night to remember. The stunning photos have sparked curiosity among her fans about the photographer's identity, leading to multiple comments on the post inquiring about it. (Also read: Selena Gomez goes fishing as she spends quality time with family amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama. See pics)

Raven's post showcased her stunning appearance in a brown off-shoulder mini dress complemented with stylish earrings. Her curly hair added to her overall elegance as she sat on a chair in a café. The photos captured her enjoying her sushi meal with chopsticks and relishing the experience with her radiant smile. One of the pictures showed her gazing directly into the camera, exuding confidence and charm. Another picture captured a candid moment where she posed with a plate of sushi and dipping sauce, eyes shut, adding to the dreamy vibe of the evening.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Raven wrote, “Probably thinking about (sushi and laughing emojis).” Natalie Lee commented, “The last one (laughing emojis). Love you.” To which, Raven replied, “Y am I like this.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Raven's fans commented, “The pictures are giving date night. Raven girl, who is taking these beautiful photos of you across the table???” Another fan wrote, “How do you look so beautiful eating Sushi?” Other fan commented, “You deserve the world and so much more.” “You're probably tired of hearing this…but that man was a FOOL. You are a DREAM", added one. “Omg beautiful! Love this natural look on you”, wrote other. “You are a beautiful girl, and very hard-working. I don't know if the show is really real; I still have my doubts, but I am sure that God will put a real man on your path who appreciates the human being that you are”, other wrote.

Ross Raven has undergone a whirlwind of intense emotions since the start of the third season of Love Is Blind, especially after her ex-fiancé SK Alagbada's infidelity was revealed to the public on the show's After the Altar special. During a recent interview, Ross shared how she discovered SK's unfaithfulness, disclosing that she had received the information from 'multiple women' and recounting various instances. She told, “It all began with a girl whom he had met in San Francisco. I found out about it on TikTok, along with everyone else, just before Thanksgiving. At that time, he was away at school, and I was in Dallas.”

