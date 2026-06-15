CID to probe into Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death by drowning, details CM Suvendu Adhikari

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died in Odisha after a drowning incident while shooting for the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the West Bengal government has decided to hand over the investigation into the death of actor Rahul Banerjee to the state CID, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, amid persistent demands from the actor's family and members of the film industry for a detailed probe into the incident.

What Bengal CM said

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically lost his life on March 29.

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Adhikari said he had requested the Purba Medinipur district police to initiate the process for transferring the case to the CID. "Recently, a film star died in Udaipur. The Odisha government constituted an SIT and started an investigation. I have instructed Purba Medinipur SP to immediately send the proposal through the DGP to the home secretary so that the CID can take over this case," Adhikari told reporters at Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Sunday.

He said the actor's family had already lodged a case in connection with the incident, which was initially registered as an unnatural death case. Banerjee drowned at Digha on March 29 while shooting for a Bengali television soap. His death had triggered widespread demand for a thorough investigation from his family, colleagues and members of the Tollygunge film industry.

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{{^usCountry}} The post-mortem examination report suggested he died of asphyxia after remaining trapped underwater for a prolonged period. Large quantities of seawater and sand had entered his lungs and food passage, causing suffocation, police had said. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post-mortem examination report suggested he died of asphyxia after remaining trapped underwater for a prolonged period. Large quantities of seawater and sand had entered his lungs and food passage, causing suffocation, police had said. More details {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari also announced a series of measures aimed at improving tourist safety along the state's coastline, including increasing the number of lifeguards deployed at Digha and adjoining beach destinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari also announced a series of measures aimed at improving tourist safety along the state's coastline, including increasing the number of lifeguards deployed at Digha and adjoining beach destinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "At present, there are only 63 lifeguards deployed in the Digha coastal belt. We do not want any repeat of such a tragic incident in the future. The government will take steps to increase the number of lifeguards in Digha and other coastal areas," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At present, there are only 63 lifeguards deployed in the Digha coastal belt. We do not want any repeat of such a tragic incident in the future. The government will take steps to increase the number of lifeguards in Digha and other coastal areas," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the sub-divisional officer of Contai had been given special responsibility to oversee the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the sub-divisional officer of Contai had been given special responsibility to oversee the initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, and their son, Shahaj Banerjee. The couple first met on the sets of the Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, married in 2010, and welcomed their son in 2013. Although they separated in 2017, they reconciled in 2023 and were together at the time of his death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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