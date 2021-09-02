Comedian Sidharth Sagar found 'in bad state' by police, admitted to rehab

Comedian Sidharth Sagar has been admitted to a rehab facility after reportedly suffering a relapse. Sidharth has a history of drug abuse, and according to his mother, was undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.

According to a new report, Sidharth was found by the police 'in a very bad state' last month, after which his mother was summoned from Delhi to Mumbai. Sidharth is a cast member on the show the Zee Comedy Show, judged by Farah Khan. He has been replaced by Jamie Lever.

His mother told a leading daily, "I had got a call from the police station that Sidharth Sagar was found in a bad state and he only remembered my name and number and they called me up. They asked me to take him from there. The tragic part is whenever he has got into such a situation none of his friends, well wishers or anyone has come forward to help him. It has always been his parents but he has never understood to value his family. I am a mother and I want him to get out of the situation. I have always been around him and never let him be alone, but unfortunately I had to travel to Delhi for my pet who was unwell and later passed away. We came here and we got a call about Sidharth. I am yet to figure out what exactly went wrong."

She said that because of his condition, he'd been duped in the past. "We had started his medication for bipolar but he abruptly quit in between. He stops taking the medicine. I feel something somewhere is not right because of which all these things are happening again and again. He was doing so well in his career. The last time people duped him so badly, they had not even left clothes on his body. He had stopped the treatment for bipolar. He needs to be cured at this moment."

Sidharth, who has appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus in the past, had posted a message on Instagram in 2018, lashing out at his family after news of his 'disappearance' emerged.