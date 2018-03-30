Kapil Sharma show’s Sidharth Sagar on going missing: ‘Went through a lot, filed complaint against family’

A day after reports of his disappearance emerged, comedian Sidharth Sagar has uploaded a video on Instagram and assured fans that he is safe but has faced some tough times in the last few months. The comedian who has appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in the past looked gaunt in the video and accepted that he had filed a non-cognisable police complaint against his family. On Thursday, a Facebook post claimed that Sidharth’s friends have been unable to contact him for months now.

“Hi everyone! I have been receiving several calls from media and my friends concerned about my safety and whereabouts. I have been through a lot and I had filed an NC against my family as they had created a lot of problems for me. I have been mentally harassed and have been disturbed a lot. I will come out in two-three days and talk in detail about everything that happened with me. I am posting this video to address your concerns,” Sagar said in the video that he posted late Thursday.

According to an Indian Express report, Sidharth’s personal life came into limelight in 2016 when he was said to be dating Comedy Class co-star Subuhi Joshi and his mother reportedly objected. The mom reportedly abused Subuhi and the couple parted ways, the daily added.

A February 2016 Times of India report quoted Subuhi as saying, “We have never been in a relationship and were just good friends. We used to chill together. But his mother suspected us of having an affair and abused me on the phone on several occasions. She didn’t want us to talk, which was not possible as we worked together. The last time she called and abused me, I retaliated and raised my voice too. I feel mentally tortured since the past few months. I’m equally upset and have severed all ties with him as I can’t be friends with a spineless man. I have not been shooting for the show since the incident.”

Somi Saxena, who claims to be a good friend of Sagar, wrote a Facebook post on Thursday appealing everyone to help find the comedian. Posting several pictures of Sidharth from the show, Somi wrote on Facebook, “You guys remember him Sidharth sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 month last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can.”

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sidharth has worked in several shows including Comedy Circus, Pritam Pyaare Aur Woh, Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Live.

