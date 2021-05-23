Cyclone Tauktae aftermaths: Ronit Roy reveals that water, electricity supply yet to be restored properly in Goa

The severe Cyclone Tauktae might have passed on, but it has left behind a trail of destruction and disruptions. Actor Ronit Bose Roy, who’s currently in Goa with his family, experienced the aftermath of the storm, with no electricity and water supply for five days.

“Our house is right next to the coast. The intensity of the cyclone was quite bad. There are a lot of houses on the other side of the hill, nothing happened on that side. But we had to go through a lot because all the power supply poles fell down,” reveals Roy, adding that they lost the internet connectivity, too.

Such was the intensity of the devastation, that even after over five days of the storm, the basic services are yet to be restored properly.

“Since it was a powerful storm, many trees fell. And when the trees fall, they fall on the power lines. There was also a water shortage. Aur idhar paani ki supply waise hi erratic hai, and we usually call a tanker. But since there was no electricity, tanker wala bhi pani kaise leke aayega. The first four or five days were quite bad,” Roy, 55, explains, adding, “Bas abhi dheere dheere restore hona shuru hua hai sab kuch.”

Dubbing his cyclonic experience as “scary”, the actor says it was “extremely powerful”. However, he’s quick to add that “one has gotten used to dealing with all this”, referring to the pandemic that introduced uncertainties in everyone’s life.

Narrating the scariest moment, he shares, “At least four or five trees on my property fell. We have a huge mango tree right next to our house, and we were just fearing that it would fall, and praying for that not to happen. Or else, it would have taken the whole house down. Luckily, it didn’t go down.”

Despite all the uncertainties, Roy is trying to spread positivity through his videos on social media. The actor feels one has two options — either to get through it with a smile, or sulk over it.

“Aur mere dukhi hone se virus toh chala nahi jayega, aur dukh toh waise bhi hain. Everybody has someone close dealing with Covid-19, last time it wasnt like this. So, I think it’s good to spread positivity, instead of getting flooded by useless advises on forwarded messages,” points the actor, who is clear that returning to Mumbai would be a “join decision of the family” and anyway it can only happen “once the lockdown ends”.

ONLY FOR ONLINE - DO NOT TAKE IN PRINT

On the work front, Roy is waiting for a sense of normalcy to seep in before he ventures out.

“I’ve have completed the shoot of my web show, Candy. The post production is left, and I don’t know when the dubbing will start. Rest, I did one while staying at home, but I’m refraining from that,” he confesses.

Asked him why and Roy says, “Abhi ruk jaate hain, aisi bhi kya jaldi? And (about next project), quite a few odd offers are coming my way, so I’m just quietly sitting at home and waiting,” he says, refusing to delve more.

ott:10:ht-tv_listing-desktop