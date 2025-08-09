Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary visit Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Mathura; she dances inside temple with kids

Actor-couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently took a spiritual trip to Mathura with their daughters Lianna and Divishha. Taking to Instagram, they shared a joint post and gave their fans a glimpse of their visit. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared a post from their spiritual visit.

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary met Premanand Maharaj

In a video, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary were seen meeting spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj at his ashram. When Gurmeet asked for his blessings, he asked him to keep chanting God's name as it's very powerful. They also shared photos as they visited temples. In a clip, Debina, Lianna and Divishha were seen dancing as a devotional song was being sung. They also shared photos from their visits to different places.

Debina dances with daughters inside temples

In a clip, Debina, Lianna and Divishha were seen doing a catwalk outdoors with their back to the camera. They also fed cows, posed for pictures with them, took a rickshaw ride, and met friends. They were also seen praying and seeking blessings as they visited different temples.

Sharing the post, they captioned it, "Mathura, you gave us so much love and blessings! This trip was so special from staying at Vrindavan Home Towers to hearing the chants of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, everything felt peaceful and full of love..."

Debina, Gurmeet talk about meeting Premanand Maharaj

They wrote that Premanand Maharaj's words "touched our hearts". "We’re happy our little ones could see the temples and feel the spiritual vibe.. We also got to meet Premanand Maharaj ji his words touched our hearts.. Feeling truly grateful for this beautiful life..Thank you, Mathura! Thank you, @sachin_pandey_vns, for always being there. Thank you, @vcmvrindavan. Thank you, @bankey_bihari_temple (folded hands emojis)," concluded the note.

About Debina, Gurmeet's family and work

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April 2022. They announced Debina's second pregnancy just four months later. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child, daughter Divishha, on November 11.

Fans saw Debina and Gurmeet in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. They have appeared on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He has also appeared in films such as Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta’s Paltan.

They currently appear on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. It features celebrity couples including Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan- Rocky Jaiswal, and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani. It premiered on August 2 on Colors TV and JioCinema.