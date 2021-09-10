Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Deepika Padukone hesitates before explaining extent of her depression to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati
tv

Deepika Padukone hesitates before explaining extent of her depression to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone hesitated before confessing to Amitabh Bachchan that there was a time when she didn't feel like living.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Actor Deepika Padukone spoke about her depression in an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, as host Amitabh Bachchan listened. Deepika and Farah Khan will appear as celebrity guests on Friday's episode of KBC.

In a new promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh explained that celebrity guests come on the show to win prize money for a cause. He asked Deepika what she was playing for.

Deepika said in Hindi, “Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation, through which we try to de-stigmatise mental illness and create awareness about mental health.”

RELATED STORIES

She continued, as Amitabh listened, “I didn't feel like going to work, I didn't feel like meeting anybody. I didn't go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times, and I don't know if I should say this, but I didn't feel like living anymore.”

Farah said that during this time, Deepika was working on the film Happy New Year with her, and that she had no idea that Deepika was going through so much. Farah said, “I swear, we didn't even realise 1% what she's going through. For many years, I used to think that she's never been through anything like this.”

Amitabh said in Hindi, “We pray that you never experience anything like this ever again. By sharing your personal story with everyone, you have inspired others who might be going through something like this.”

Also read: KBC 13: Moved Amitabh Bachchan spontaneously decides to donate money to help procure 16 cr injection for ailing child

Farah, meanwhile, said that she was playing for a 17-month-old child named Ayaansh, who is suffering from a rare condition known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and that he requires an injection that costs 16 crore. Amitabh spontaneously offered to make a personal donation towards the cause.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan deepika padukone kbc kaun banega crorepati 13 kaun banega crorepati
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Krushna prays for truce with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja: ‘We love each other’

Rithvik Dhanjani: The chaos we see every year on the last day of Ganeshotsav is heart wrenching

Pandemic made me calmer, compassionate and mature: Param Singh

Aishwarya Sakhuja: Disappointed with how people are behaving today as we wait for another Covid wave
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP