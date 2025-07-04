Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shanawaz Shaikh hold son close on family trip to Kamakhya Temple: Where faith meets motherhood

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, and their baby boy Joy, in Assam. She recently added a spiritual dimension to their trip by visiting the Maa Kamakhya Temple with her husband and son. Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally reveals baby Joy's face, shares pictures from Annaprashan ceremony on Instagram Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy on December 18 last year.

Devoleena posts special moments on Instagram

Devoleena captured the special moments spent at the temple through pictures, which she posted on Instagram.

She shared pictures of herself, husband Shanawaz Shaikh, and baby Joy visiting the Kamakhya Temple. In one adorable photo, Shanawaz is seen cradling Joy in his arms as the couple beams with happiness against the temple's backdrop.

“Blessed at the Shakti Peeth... A divine day at the sacred Kamakhya Temple, where faith meets motherhood and love surrounds every step,” Devoleena wrote while sharing the images.

“Grateful for this spiritual moment as a family at one of India’s most powerful temples dedicated to Maa Kamakhya,” she added.

In the images, Devoleena looked elegant in a black saree as she posed lovingly with her baby boy Joy at the Kamakhya Temple.

Before the Shakti Peeth, Devoleena gave fans a sneak peek of her visit to the Bhimashankar Dham. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram which featured the family seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

About Devoleena’s personal life

Devoleena tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022 in a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance. Devoleena and her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy on December 18 last year. Sharing the news with a heartwarming video, she wrote, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here...18/12/2024 (sic)”. She had revealed her pregnancy back in August with a heartfelt post featuring moments from a traditional panchamrit ritual, putting months of speculation to rest.

Devoleena is best known for playing Gopi Modi in one of television's longest-running shows Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She then participated in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and it is still considered as one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss history.