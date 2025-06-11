Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally reveals baby Joy's face, shares pictures from Annaprashan ceremony on Instagram

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh gave fans a glimpse into their baby boy Joy's life with pictures from his Annaprashan ritual, unveiling his face for the first time. They shared that this milestone was a treasured moment. Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh become parents to baby boy: ‘Our bundle of joy has arrived’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy on December 18 last year.

Devoleena shows baby Joy's face

On Tuesday, Devoleena took to Instagram to share photographs from the Annaprashan ceremony, a ritual where a child is fed solid food for the first time. In the pictures, Devoleena finally revealed her baby boy Joy's face to fans, seeking blessings for his good health and well-being.

Sharing the images, Devoleena wrote, “With folded hands and hearts full of gratitude, we celebrated our beloved son’s Annaprashan ,Joy’s first sacred taste of Anna (rice)”.

“May Maa Annapurna bless him with health, wisdom, and a life full of abundance. A beautiful milestone, a memory for a lifetime,” she added.

Baby Joy stole the show, dressed in a traditional Bengali dhoti and kurta, during his Annaprashan ceremony, which was conducted according to Bengali customs. Devoleena wore a saree for the ceremony.

The intimate Annaprashan ceremony was celebrated with family members and close friends in Mumbai, with Devoleena's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh also in attendance.

More about the family

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, fitness trainer Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed their baby boy on December 18 last year. Sharing the news with a heartwarming video, she wrote, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here...18/12/2024 (sic)”. She had revealed her pregnancy back in August with a heartfelt post featuring moments from a traditional panchamrit ritual, putting months of speculation to rest.

Devoleena tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022 in a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance. Devoleena is best known for playing Gopi Modi in one of television's longest-running shows Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She then participated in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and it is still considered as one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss history.