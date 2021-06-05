Devoleena Bhattacharjee on why she hasn't revealed her boyfriend's name yet: 'He is not comfortable'

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed why she never talks about her private life and shared the reason why she has not shared the name of her boyfriend with her fans.

Speaking in a new interview, Devoleena has said that they are not ready for the public attention yet. "I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn't belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps," she told a leading daily.

She added that they originally planned to get married this year but the wedding is now postponed. "Yes, we were planning to get married this year, but have decided to postpone it to next year. I want this pandemic to end, so that I can plan things further. Currently, I am happy in my relationship, but you never know when things change. I want to take time to understand life and various situations. Even though my partner is very understanding and supportive, one never knows what can happen in the future. I am not someone who hides things. Once I decide to get married, I will let everyone know about it," she said.

Devoleena had addressed rumours of her wedding earlier this year. She told Hindustan Times in an interview in February, “I’m planning to get married next year. Let’s see how things go. I don’t talk much about these things as I’m superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well."

She also talked about her boyfriend and told HT, "He does not belong to the entertainment or TV industry. He’s a businessman, and has all the qualities I was looking for in my man. Till now, I’ve never dated anyone who belonged to the acting field. Yes, I dated someone from the industry but he wasn’t an actor. I have never dated my co-actor.”

Also read: Adivi Sesh reveals he is in love with a Hyderabad girl

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena had to quit mid-way after she developed health issues. Sidharth Shukla bagged the winner's trophy for the season. She was also seen in the latest season of the show hosted by Salman Khan. She appeared as a proxy for Eijaz Khan and stayed inside the Bigg Boss 14 house for a few weeks.