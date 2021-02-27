Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry
Wedding bells will soon ring for Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she is all set to enter the next phase of her life, and the actor says she is getting married to a person who has “all the qualities” she was looking for.
“I’m planning to get married next year. Let’s see how things go. I don’t talk much about these things as I’m superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well,” Bhattacharjee tells us.
Without revealing the name of her boyfriend, she continues, “He does not belong to the entertainment or TV industry. He’s a businessman, and has all the qualities I was looking for in my man. Till now, I’ve never dated anyone who belonged to the acting field. Yes, I dated someone from the industry but he wasn’t an actor. I have never dated my coactor.”
When asked the reason behind her decision of not getting into a relationship with someone from the same field, she adds, “That’s because I was always sure that I was looking for someone who’s not from the industry, and leads a normal life. I was looking for someone with whom I can discuss something else apart from showbiz when I go back home. I never wanted to discuss my work after coming back home.”
Bhattacharjee admits that her partner is a “very simple man”, and knows how “irritating” this celebrity tag is.
She elaborates, “Whatever we say, people will say, ‘You’re a celebrity, how can you say this’. Or if one travels in an auto-rickshaw, some will say, ‘You’re a celebrity, how can you travel in an auto?’. It’s my wish, what I want to do and how. If the celebrity tag costs you, your freedom to live your life, roam around or to be just yourself, then I don’t want this tag.”
The actor asserts that she’s not chasing any such tags, and just wants to do her work, go back to her family and be happy. In fact, ever since she stepped into the industry, she has managed well to keep her life private, and escape the public glare.
“Not everything about my life is public information. There are some parts of my life which I want to keep private. Once, we are married, I may share photographs of us together, and that’ll be different. But generally, I don’t want to discuss my love life, my partner’s life or my family life with everyone,” she concludes.
