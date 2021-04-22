Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares throwback pics from her dance school when she was 20, can you recognise her?

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently went to her hometown in Assam, has shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her younger days when she learnt Bharatnatyam at a dance school in Chennai and she looks quite different what she is now. She was 20 year old when those pics were clicked.

One of the images shows her sitting dressed in a yellow saree, beside an idol of Ganesha. Another one has her dressed in a maroon saree, posing with a group of dancers. Two pictures also show her with her group of dancers, and she is dressed in short skirt and crop top. One image also shows Devoleena practicing a few mudras for the classical dance forms.

Devoleena has shared several pictures that show her younger self posing with her friends. She captioned it, "Unforgettable memories...Kalakshetra days.Bachpan ki yaadein.......#devoleena #devoleenabhattcharjee #kalakshetra #chennai #memoriesforlife #bliss." Kamya Panjabi commented, "beautiful," while her close friend Rashami Desai also dropped a few smileys on the post.

Devoleena had earlier talked about her connection with dance and told TellyChakkar, "Apart from studies, I have learnt classical music and also learned Bharatnatyam from Kalakshetra. I have won a lot of dance competitions, in fact, I was in the top 100 in Dance India Dance Season 2 (Delhi). I also did lots of plays and theatres in Assam."

Devoleena, participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was forced to quit mid-way after she developed health issues. She later appeared on Bigg Boss 14, as a proxy candidate for Eijaz Khan. Most recently, she returned to her popular character of Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. She had a guest appearance on the show.

