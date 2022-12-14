Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Rupal Patel talks about her wedding: 'I wasn't invited'

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee left her fans confused after she shared a string of posts on Instagram in which she donned a bridal outfit. Now her friend, actor Rupal Patel has said that 'it is quite possible that she decided to have a quick wedding'. In a new interview, Rupal said that she isn't aware of Devoleena tying the knot nor has she been invited. (Also Read | TV’s Gopi bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares wedding pics, confused fans ask 'is this real or for a show')

Earlier, Devoleena posted videos as her friend applied haldi on her during a ceremony. She sat all decked up in a yellow and red outfit wearing bangles as well as mehendi on her hands. In a clip, she posed with actor Vishal Singh. She wore a red saree, jewellery and bangles in another photo as she posed with Vishal on the stairs.

In an interview with the Times of India, Rupal Patel said, “I have not been invited. In fact I was on a holiday and have just landed today in Mumbai. I am not even aware if Devoleena is getting married. She is a close friend and a great co-actor and we have known each other for more than a decade, but I am not aware of this news.”

“It is quite possible that she decided to have a quick wedding and not invite many people. She might throw a reception later, but as I said, I have no idea about anything and I am just assuming," she also added.

Rupal and Devoleena featured together in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the show, Devoleena portrayed the role of Gopi Kapadia Modi from 2012-17 and Rupal as Kokila Modi. The show premiered in May 2010 and became one of the most popular television serials. The show also stars Vishal, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Loveleen Kaur Sasan, Tanya Sharma, Sonam Lamba, Amar Upadhyay, Kunal Singh and Rohit Suchanti.

Devoleena was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss for three seasons from 2019-22. She has also starred in several shows such as Laal Ishq and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. Fans saw Devoleena last in the web series First Second Chance.

