Dharm Yoddha Garud’s Toral Rasputra is ‘open to love’, says ‘Waiting patiently’

Actor Toral Rasputra is a part of the world of glitz and glamour, however, she doesn’t “prefer makeup in real life”. “It’s a headache for me, when I’ve to go to a social gathering,” the Dharm Yoddha Garud actor adds. Ask her what’s her way to deal with going to social events, which may involve her decking up and she quickly retorts, “I don’t go anywhere (laughs). I skip everything. But that’s okay. I’m not very social as compared to other actors.”

As mentioned, Rasputra is unlike other actors. “I don’t see myself as a celebrity or a star. I’m just doing my job. I like my privacy and I’m very normal as a human being,” she says. Having said that, Rasputra doesn’t feel a misfit in the industry that is all about being flamboyant. “I don’t feel I’m a misfit. I enjoy acting, and it’s my passion. I don’t feel I’m in the wrong place,” she elaborates.

Rasputra has never spoken much about her personal life. Ask her if she is ready to fall in love again, and she replies, “I’m open to love. I’m going with the flow. I’m not hiding anything. (But there is) Nothing to talk about. (Just) Waiting patiently. My focus is my work. And I don’t talk much about my personal life.”

While Rasputra guards her private life, she also reveals she is “very blunt”. “I don’t hide my emotions. If I’m not okay with certain things, I’m not. If I’m angry people will not come near me,” she says.

She also calls herself “lucky as an actor”. “I’ve seen people struggling. After a point you get stereotyped, but that has not happened with me. Jab tak TV mein experiment karne ka mauka mil raha hain, karte rehna chahiiye. Or it becomes monotonous for actors on TV,” she ends.