Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?

Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanjana Ganesan, who recently tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, is a sports presenter. However, did you know that she was a contestant on MTV's dating-based reality show Spiltvilla? Sanjana, who hails from Pune and has won the Femina Officially Gorgeous title, was seen as a participant in the seventh season of the reality show.

During the show, she made waves for numerous reasons, and afterwards, she dated her co-contestant, Ashwini Koul. She was forced to bow out because of an arm injury. The season was hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Ashwini had said, "I don’t really know what actually happened. We spoke, became friends, got connected and then things just worked in our favour. Yes, I am dating Sanjana but rather being the mushy lovers we are the best of friends."

Nevertheless, she put the show behind her and started afresh as a sports presenter. She featured as an anchor on Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders' interactive show, called The Knight Club.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Sanjana wrote, "'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Sanjana & Jasprit."

