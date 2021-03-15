Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child with Suyyash Rai, poses in a bathtub but is in a dilemma. See pic
- Kishwer Merchant, who is epecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, posed in a bathtub but seemed to be in a dilemma.
Actor Kishwer Merchant, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child, has shared a new post on Instagram. In the picture, Kishwer posed in a bathtub, with a plateful of food in her hands.
She wrote in the caption, "Question is: Take a bath. Or eat." She wore a white shirt and denim shorts, as she gazed outside the window.
"So this is why we wanted breakfast in bed," one person wrote in the comments section. Others dropped heart emojis, while some offered parenting advice.
Kishwer and her husband, Suyyash Rai, announced that they were expecting their first child in a special social media post earlier this month. "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August," Suyyash wrote in his caption. Sharing the same picture, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."
In a recent interview, the couple recalled the moment they learned that they were going to become parents. “It was more like a shock,” Suyyash told radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, adding that when Kishwer went to the washroom to take the test and did not come out even after five minutes, he asked her what happened.
“The moment I went in, she is sitting on the toilet seat and she is like…*imitates her being slumped over* And I am like, ‘Oh s**t, are you serious?’,” Suyyash said. Kishwer said that there were several minutes of silence.
Suyyash and Kishwer, who first met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011, tied the knot on December 15, 2016.
