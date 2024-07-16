Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya return to India days after losing their passports in Italy. Watch

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are finally back in India. The two of them were seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning with their luggage. The couple was stuck in Italy ever since their passports got stolen from their car last Wednesday in Florence, Italy. (Also read: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya get emergency certificates, thank Indian embassy for making their ‘ghar wapasi’ possible) Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Divyanka and Vivek reach Mumbai

As the two of them made their way out of the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, they were photographed by the paparazzi stationed outside. Both of them posed for photographs and were seen smiling. When asked how she is feeling, Divyanka said, “Ghar aake humesha sukoon hi milta hai. I am really really looking forward to ki ghar jaldi se pahooche aur chayn ki saans lein (It always feels great to know you are home. I can't wait to reach home and feel some relief).”

When asked about the passports, she added: “Bahoot lambi kahani hai. Lambi waali guftagoo karenge (It is a long story. We will have to talk about it someday).” The two of them were also seen obliging to fans and clicking selfies with them.

More details

The couple was robbed last week on Wednesday afternoon (local time) in the Italian tourist town when the actors stepped out to have lunch while their car was parked in the resort they were supposed to check in. They were issued emergency certificates on Sunday. Divyanka took to Instagram to share a picture wit Vivek, holding both of their emergency certificates. "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible," she wrote in the caption.

Divyanka and Vivek starred in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is best known for TV shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Vivek made his television debut with Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013. They tied the knot in 2016.