Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya get emergency certificates, thank Indian embassy for making their ‘ghar wapasi’ possible

Divyanka, Vivek share update

The couple took to their Instagram handles on Sunday night and shared a picture of them smiling while holding emergency certificates issued by the Indian embassy in Italy. Divyanka wore a blue top and matching earrings while Vivek can be seen in a white t-shirt and a wine polo cap. They wrote in the caption of the joint post, “Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ (homecoming) possible.”

What happened?

The robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon (local time) in the Italian tourist town when the actors stepped out to have lunch while their car was parked in the resort they were supposed to check in. Divyanka said she and Vivek lost their passports, cash and cards when thieves smashed the window of their rented car while they were at a resort close to Florence where they are currently on a vacation. In the update, the actor said they had replaced the rented car as it was “insured.”

"We'll be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything as being reported (sic) We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirits intact! No one can snatch away," she added. An emergency certificate is issued to those Indian nationals whose passports have been lost, stolen or damaged.

Divyanka is best known for TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Vivek made his television debut with Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013. He tied the knot with Divyanka in 2016. They starred together in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.