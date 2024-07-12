'Our money situation sorted. We've not lost everything': Divyanka Tripathi says after losing passport, cash in Italy

Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who was robbed in Italy during a trip with her husband Vivek Dahiya, has shared an update about their current situation. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, she said that their "money situation is kind of sorted". She also revealed that they didn't lose everything. (Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek post video of damaged car after passports, cash stolen in Italy; share their ‘current status’) Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently in Italy.

Divyanka gives update about her and Vivek's ‘money situation’

Divyanka wrote, "Thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot! After losing so much, thankfully, the much-needed love is not lost! Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally. Currently, our money situation is kind of sorted as we've got some help from a dear friend."

More updates on what happened since robbery

She added, "We've replaced the rented car as it was thankfully insured. We'll be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything as being reported. We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirits intact! No one can snatch away! (Smiley, thumbs up and red heart emojis)."

Divyanka and Vivek will now go to the embassy.

Divyanka, Vivek lost many of their belongings

The Europe vacation turned out to be a nightmare for Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya as they fell victim to a robbery. They lost their belongings like wallets, cash, passports, and valuable items. Taking to Instagram Stories recently, Divyanka updated her fans about the situation. She wrote, "Vivek & I are safe and sound but most of our essentials, passports. Bank cards and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy."

Divyanka later shared a note where she called out those, telling him that they should have taken better care of things. The statement read, "The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break-in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone. But I hope it doesn't. Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult...Please go ahead doing your business."

She also shared the current situation, "Getting a detailed report done at the local police station right now." Vivek posted a video of the car revealing the details about the incident that happened with them. Divyanka and Vivek went to Europe to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary.