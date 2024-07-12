Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek post video of damaged car after passports, cash stolen in Italy; share their ‘current status’

Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya gave glimpses of their damaged car, from which their belongings were stolen in Italy. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the couple also asked those people to stay away who gave advice on "how the care should have been taken". Divyanka also gave an update about the "current status". (Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed of ₹10 lakh, passports in Europe) Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently stuck in Italy.

Vivek shares video of damaged car

On his Instagram Stories, Vivek Dahiya gave a close-up glimpse of their car. Parked amid greenery, one of the doors was wide open. The glass of the window was smashed, and its shards were scattered on the back seat. A cap was seen on top of a paper bag near the back seat.

Vivek claimed they lost everything

In the clip, Vivek said, "This was supposed to be a secured location. The hotel people knew we had stuff in the car. Only to find out that we have lost everything. Our documents--passports, cash and all the shopping that we had done in the last 15 days. Everything is gone."

Divyanka, Vivek ask people to ‘empathise’ or stay away

On their Instagram, they shared a note that read, "The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break-in happened. Please do not trouble us by suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status, and they were cool about it."

They also wrote, "This can happen to anyone. But I hope it doesn't! (Folded hand emoji). Be of help if you can. Or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult... please go ahead doing your business." In another note, Divyanka wrote, "Current status: Getting a detailed report done at the local police station right now."

What happened to Divyanka, Vivek in Italy

Divyanka and Vivek were on holiday in Florence. They lost their passports, cash, and cards when thieves smashed the window of their vehicle while they were at a resort near the Italian tourist town. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon (local time), but it was already evening by the time they realised they had been looted.

Speaking to news agency PTI over the phone from Florence on Thursday, Divyanka shared, "We were inside the hotel property. We were hungry and the hotel knew that we had stuff inside the car... We were checking into the hotel the same day. They told us we can leave our things in the car while we had our food. We thought it was all safe since it's a resort property and not on the street."

"The thieves broke the window, took all the stuff that was in the rear seat... whatever we had brought from India -- passports, cards, cash, everything is gone. I was stunned. The hotel people are helping us. The property didn't have CCTV, so we made a video and took photos for proof," she added.