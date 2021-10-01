Donal Bisht feels there is no barrier for TV actors in Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan has come from TV

A known faceon TV, actor Donal Bisht, feels it’s not fair for people to say that small screen actors face discrimination.

“Everybody has their journey…If you see Shah Rukh Khan has come from TV and then Mrunal Thakur many people have come up there is no barrier as such. I think if you have determination towards your craft, nothing can stop you. Obviously you have to leave something, you can’t do things simultaneously like at a time doing TV and films together,” shares Bisht.

The actor feels that people often make an assumption. “Things are different like to the outside world. It seems like the whole entertainment industry is one industry but it is not exactly like that film people are different, TV is different, the web is different and then ads are different it is segregated. Once you are in you are in that depends on your craft how well you are doing it,” she shares.

Bisht says even actors have the responsibility to make sure to break their TV image before getting films or web projects.

“You have to get out of that zone to enter the films or OTT for a while. I am also doing that so that people seem in a new light. I think that’s the right way to work,” she adds.

The 27-year-old, who has been a part of TV shows Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, says while she is happy that the TV industry has accepted her with open arms, she is branching out to south films and web.

“I am switching to the web. I did two web series and again the people welcomed me. I think I am convincing as an actor in whatever roles, whatever characters I’ve been given I do it the best. I am also doing a south film and I am at ease doing a film in another language. In fact when I was performing people on the set were like, ‘Are are you from Hyderabad because you convincingly speaking Telugu’,” she reveals.