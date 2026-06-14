Eisha Singh's new show Juhi Mui a ‘copy’ of K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo? Internet expresses disappointment

Korean dramas have built a massive and loyal fanbase in India over the years. With the popularity of K-dramas continuing to soar, Indian television channels have increasingly turned to Korean content for inspiration. However, such adaptations often spark debate among viewers. The latest show to face scrutiny is Colors TV's upcoming series Juhi Mui, starring Eisha Singh. After the channel unveiled the first promo, many internet users were quick to point out similarities with the hit Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, with several expressing disappointment and calling it a "copy" of the beloved K-drama.

Internet angry over similarities between Juhi Mui and Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Fans criticise Eisha Singh for copying Park Eun-bin in new show.

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The promo shows Eisha playing a lawyer with autism who proves to be a silent genius and solves cases that appear impossible. However, the clip left many viewers unimpressed, with several calling it a "blatant copy" of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. One Reddit user wrote, “It is disappointing to see so many projects that feel heavily influenced by popular K-dramas. Instead of relying on stories that have already been told, why not invest in original ideas and give writers the opportunity to create something fresh?”

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{{^usCountry}} Criticising the promo, another user wrote, “As soon as I saw the trailer, I knew this was about Korean drama Attorney Woo. Very obvious if you have seen the show.” Another commented, “She might be a good actress, but over here she can't even act because she is trying to copy Park Eun-bin. I hope she brings originality to the character at least.” Another wrote, “ITV broadcasters know only one thing, which is 'remake, remake, remake'. 😂 Be it officially or unofficially.” About Extraordinary Attorney Woo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the promo, another user wrote, “As soon as I saw the trailer, I knew this was about Korean drama Attorney Woo. Very obvious if you have seen the show.” Another commented, “She might be a good actress, but over here she can't even act because she is trying to copy Park Eun-bin. I hope she brings originality to the character at least.” Another wrote, “ITV broadcasters know only one thing, which is 'remake, remake, remake'. 😂 Be it officially or unofficially.” About Extraordinary Attorney Woo {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 2022 television series stars Park Eun-bin in the title role, alongside Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. The show follows Woo Young-woo, an autistic rookie attorney hired by a major law firm in Seoul. Because she is different from her neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is often perceived as odd, awkward and blunt. Through her intelligence, photographic memory and success in handling complex legal cases, she gradually earns the respect of legal professionals and the trust of her clients. The series is available to watch on Netflix. About Juhi Mui {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2022 television series stars Park Eun-bin in the title role, alongside Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. The show follows Woo Young-woo, an autistic rookie attorney hired by a major law firm in Seoul. Because she is different from her neurotypical peers, her manner of communication is often perceived as odd, awkward and blunt. Through her intelligence, photographic memory and success in handling complex legal cases, she gradually earns the respect of legal professionals and the trust of her clients. The series is available to watch on Netflix. About Juhi Mui {{/usCountry}}

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The official synopsis of the show reads: "Sharp-witted Juhi is an autistic prodigy, often ridiculed by the world. When chaos strikes, she dons the lawyer's cape, with her brother as her guiding light."

The series also stars Krushag Ghuge and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles and is scheduled to premiere on June 29 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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