Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundrra urge government to find her ex-employee, Balaji Telefilms' ex-COO Zulfikar Ahmed Khan

Ekta Kapoor has urged the Indian government to help find one of her former employees Zulfikar Ahmad Khan. Zulfikar is the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ekta's production company Balaji Telefilms. She shared his picture and wrote that he has been missing for past three months. She also tagged Kenya Red Cross in her post. (Also read: Balaji Telefilms’s ex-COO missing in Kenya since July 21)

Ekta posted a picture of Zulfikar on her Instagram account and wrote, "Our Ex-COO of Balaji Telefilms Limited has disappeared from Nairobi almost three months ago I request the Ministry of External Affairs and Kenya Red Cross to kindly look into this." Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, “Waiting for his safe return.”

Actor Karan Kundrra also took to Twitter to share his concerns over Zulfikar. He wrote in a series of tweets, “I’ve known Zulfiqar since ages but worked closely with him during lockup and he’s a gem of a person with a child like approach towards life which made us click instantly.. he would send me pictures of all the beautiful places that he travelled to.!"

He added, "Unfortunately #zulfiqarkhan.. has been missing since over 75 days and we are worried! I can only imagine what his loved ones must be going through I urge you to help sign this petition and spread the word.. we want Zulfi back.”

According to an India Today report, Zulfikar, along with another Indian in Kenya- Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and a local taxi driver named Nicodemus Mwania have been missing. The report also quoted a statement from Zulfikar's friends that said that they were not aware of any search operation to find Zulfikar. The statement also said that it wasn't clear if the Indian High Commission in Kenya was offering any help.

