Ekta Kapoor takes fans inside Krystle D’Souza’s ‘beautiful, individualistic’ home, see photos from housewarming party

Krystle D’Souza has bought a new house for herself. She hosted an intimate housewarming party that was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Mushtaq Shiekh, among others.

Ekta took to Instagram to share pictures of all of them posing at the bash as well as a few glimpses of the home. One wall featured a bunch of framed words, including ‘faith’, ‘inspire’, ‘love’ and ‘hope’.

“To my darling @krystledsouza your home is like you! Beautiful, individualistic and welcoming! Love youuuuuuuuuuu,” Ekta wrote in the caption of her post. “I love youuuuuu,” Krystle commented, along with heart emojis.

Earlier in the week, Krystle shared a video of herself from the party, cutting a two-tier cake that said ‘home sweet home’ on it. “The good part is I can have my cake and eat it too… Because it was yum @playing_oven X @dinky_nirh,” she wrote. +

Krystle is known for shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahmarakshas. She made her Bollywood debut with Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, in August.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble at the time, Krystle talked about getting rejected for films just because she was a popular face on television. She also revealed an instance where she was replaced just two days before she was supposed to leave for the shoot and said that she cried when she got the news.

“I have broken down. I have actually howled and cried because I thought that film was happening. I was ready to pack my bags and leave. Everything was final till two days before, I got a call saying, ‘But you are from TV, so that is why we will have to take someone else.’ Obviously, it is very heartbreaking and devastating,” she said.