Ektaa Kapoor says Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has ‘limited episodes’, reveals why Smriti Irani show is ‘back now’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is reviving the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. Ektaa admits she was initially hesitant to revisit the series, but decided to move forward with a limited number of episodes. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Ekta shares a note

On Thursday, Ektaa took to Instagram to share a note about what prompted her to revisit her popular TV show. The note was titled “WHY KYUNKI, WHY NOW?”

“When the 25th year of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was approaching and the idea of relaunching it surfaced, my first reaction was a firm no! Why would I want to shake up nostalgia? You can never compete with nostalgia. It always remains supreme. How I remember my childhood and how it really was, will always be different,” she shared.

In the note, Ektaa acknowledged that the television space has changed, driven by the entry of OTT platforms. She wondered if it would “shake the legacy of Kyunki” in terms of the TRPs that the show got.

“But was that truly the legacy of the show? Was it just a show with high numbers? Research carried out by an international body once concluded that the show gave a voice to women in Indian homes. Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,” read the note.

Here, Ektaa noted that show brought discussions about domestic rape, marital rape, age shaming and euthanasia to the “dining tables of Indian homes”. Over the years, she realised that the ending of the show was “abrupt and unfinished”.

When the team reached out to her for the second part, she wondered, “can we keep Kyunki away from today's storytelling formats and focus once again on the issues that television once bravely addressed and dealt with” and “Can we make it about impactful stories, not TRPs”.

Ekta reveals details about the second part

In the note, Ektaa clarified that the second part will come with a limited number of episodes, and delve into topics such as parenting, and the balance between concern and control. She stressed that it will discuss issues that people shy away from today.

Ektaa mentioned that the show will raise important questions, that sparks conversations, and stands out in the time dominated by visual gimmicks.

“Kyunki is coming back with limited episodes, to celebrate 25 years with an intent to impact, entertain, probe thoughts and most importantly, to inspire. With a lot of entertainment, excitement and heartfelt emotions. Here's to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to what it stands for, giving a voice, bringing a much-awaited change, to its history and for what it holds in store for us. Of course, without sounding preachy but by being relatable and inclusive,” she wrote.

Ektaa shared, “Cheers to Kyunki, cheers to the power of storytelling, cheers to less of what happened before and cheers to what will come! We will never win against nostalgia. The fight though, is not about winning. It is about Impact! To the show that's not just ours, but also yours too”.

The serial will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The serial, which had a cult following with millions watching the family saga unfold on television, featured a number of actors over its eight-year run, turning many of them into TV stars. It ran for over 1800 episodes from 2000-08.