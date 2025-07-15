Emmy nominations 2025 finally revealed, Severance dominates major categories: Full list here

The 2025 Emmy nominations for all categories have been revealed, with CBS Mornings announcing the nominees for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series on Tuesday. The remaining nominee announcements were made by Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen. The 2025 Emmy nominations were revealed by CBS Mornings for discussion series and reality competition, with further announcements to follow from Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen.

This year's talk series category has reduced to three contenders, including The Daily Show, the winner from the last year, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Check out list of 2025 Emmy nominees

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

The nominees for the following categories will be announced shortly

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghan Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoe Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Weaver, Severance

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Napkins)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman)

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (The Oner)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor (Who Are You?)

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)

John Wells, The Pitt (7.00 A.M.)

Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance (Chikhai Bardo)

Ben Stiller, Severance (Cold Harbor)

Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Hello Goodbye)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor Fati)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (It's Not That Serious)

Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)

Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Exile)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severence

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m, as per The Hollywood reporter.

Nate Bargatze will host the awards, which Paramount+ and CBS will broadcast live.

Before the CBS presentation, awards in most Emmy categories will be given out during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.