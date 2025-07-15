Emmy nominations 2025 finally revealed, Severance dominates major categories: Full list here
2025 Emmy nominations revealed with CBS Mornings initially announcing nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Talk Series.
The 2025 Emmy nominations for all categories have been revealed, with CBS Mornings announcing the nominees for the Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series on Tuesday. The remaining nominee announcements were made by Brenda Song and Harvey Guillen.
This year's talk series category has reduced to three contenders, including The Daily Show, the winner from the last year, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Check out list of 2025 Emmy nominees
Outstanding Talk Series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
The nominees for the following categories will be announced shortly
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghan Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Weaver, Severance
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Napkins)
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman)
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (The Oner)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Janus Metz, Andor (Who Are You?)
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
John Wells, The Pitt (7.00 A.M.)
Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance (Chikhai Bardo)
Ben Stiller, Severance (Cold Harbor)
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Hello Goodbye)
Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor Fati)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (It's Not That Serious)
Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)
Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Exile)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severence
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m, as per The Hollywood reporter.
Nate Bargatze will host the awards, which Paramount+ and CBS will broadcast live.
Before the CBS presentation, awards in most Emmy categories will be given out during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.
