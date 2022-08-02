Exclusive! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre the new couple in town?

Actors Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre who met each other in August last year on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, are apparently seeing each other. While the two were shooting for the now discontinued TV show, cupid’s arrow hit the lovebirds. The timelines of their relationship are unclear but it is certain that they hit it off while the show was on floors. The two have been extremely low-key about their relationship and intend to keep it that way, a little birdie mentions.

A source close to the couple shares, “They have been going quite strong together. Shrenu has also introduced Akshay to her family. They often visit each other’s house, even after the show has ended. From what we hear, the two are serious and contemplating marriage. They might just announce their marriage without talking much about their relationship.”

When we asked Mhatre - who was shooting for a show, about the relationship, the actor neither denied nor confirmed the reports. The 30-year-old, however, comments, “Sorry but I wouldn’t want to comment on this subject. If there’s genuinely something more to it that I wanna share later, I surely will.”

Despite repeated attempts, Parikh, 32, didn’t respond to our calls and messages.