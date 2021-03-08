IND USA
Undated: This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)
Undated: This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)
Fans of Netflix's The Crown react to Harry-Meghan's interview, want Meghan Markle to play herself

  • Fans of Netflix's The Crown took to Twitter following the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here's how they reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Around the same time that Netflix's The Crown won the best drama series trophy at the Critics' Choice Awards, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared for a heavily touted interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was their first joint interview since they announced last year that they were taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family.

Fans of the streaming series took to Twitter to share their reactions to the interview, in which the couple made several damaging allegations against the royal family, ranging from racism to intimidation. The Crown in recent seasons has touched upon controversial themes such as the rigidity and exclusivity of the royal family, particularly in their treatment of 'outsiders'. The series charts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and has aired four seasons, with two more planned.

"THE CROWN PRODUCERS BETTER BE WORKING OVERTIME BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE ITS AT. THIS IS THE SEASON FINALE," one person wrote in all-caps. "Netflix better hire Meghan to play herself on The Crown," wrote another person. "In conclusion, the British monarchy is even worse than they’re portrayed in The Crown," a third person commented.

Here are some more reactions:

Harry in an appearance on James Corden's show seemed to defend The Crown and said that the show doesn't claim to be a factual depiction of the royal family. He said that he prefers it to the news reports that are often published about him and his wife and are believed by the public as fact.

"Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” Harry said. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like], what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else ― what can come from that.”

Also read: Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he added. “Because it’s the difference between ‘That is obviously fiction, take it how you will,’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Harry and Meghan, it should be noted, have a standing deal with Netflix, as well as one with Spotify.

Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan said, calls her 'evil'

UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Simi Garewal on Monday said that she doesn't believe what Meghan Markle said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and called the Duchess of Sussex 'evil' for playing the victim and race cards.
Meghan-Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements made by couple

UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, which was aired in the US on Monday morning. Here are the biggest revelations.
