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Farmer Wants A Wife returns for season 16 with 5 new farmers looking for love – everything we know

Farmer Wants A Wife returns for its 16th season with five new farmers and 39 women seeking love.

Jun 11, 2026 01:37 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Farmer Wants A Wife is back on Hulu with its 16th season. The first two episodes premiered this week, introducing five farmers and 39 women hoping to find a lasting connection.

Farmer Wants A Wife returns for season 16 with five new farmers looking for love – everything we know (farmeraustralia/Instagram)

The show's producers called this year's cast the "hottest farmers ever." The five farmers had women fanning themselves, giggling, and fainting both off and on screen. Each woman had just four minutes to make an impression in a first date format.

Five very different farmers took center stage

Dylan is a 24-year-old sheep farmer and rodeo rider from Cherry Gardens, South Australia. He learned his love of horses from his grandmother and immediately connected with first date Ally, a 23-year-old chocolate shop assistant who also looks up to her own grandmother. Ally blindfolded Dylan and gave him a chocolate taste test on their date.

Another standout moment came when 23-year-old Renae gifted Dylan a hand-crocheted miniature horse wearing a cowboy hat. Dylan also found himself drawn to Scarlett, a 22-year-old polo player from Melbourne, though he admitted city girls had not always worked out for him in the past. Dylan's final five were Renae, Ally, Lily, Tennille, and Scarlett.

Alex is a 28-year-old cattle and mushroom farmer from Kin Kin, Queensland, and is described by Countrytown as the show's first-ever mushroom farmer. He described fungi as "weird and wonderful, just like me," and revealed his dream wedding is Twilight-inspired, explaining he wants "Pacific Northwest, dried wood, moody lighting."

His standout dates included 24-year-old event manager Suzannah, who calmly removed a spider from his hair midway through their date without breaking conversation. Delia, 29, brought a personalised playlist with a DIY record pop-out, while Eddy, a 30-year-old lawyer, set up a truth-or-dare golf game. One woman, Rachel, 25, told Alex she hates mushrooms, the very thing he farms. However, she offered to tend and sell them without eating them.

Writing for Countrytown, Emma Newbury described the season's opening as already full of surprises, noting the casting team had done "a damn good job" putting the group together. The new episodes will be out soon for the viewers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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