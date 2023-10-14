Fawad Khan attended Mahira Khan's wedding festivities as Abida Parveen performed and fans can't keep calm. Watch

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan attended Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding festivities at Bhurban in Pakistan a couple of weeks ago. On Friday, Mahira shared a new video from the celebrations, presumingly a pre-wedding musical night or sangeet. Mahira and now-husband Salim grooved as legendary Pakistani singer Abida Parveen performed on stage. He also kissed her hand. However, what caught the attention of eagle-eyed social media users was the glimpse of Fawad at the function. Also read: Inside pics from Mahira Khan's fairytale wedding in Pakistan

Fawad Khan seen at Mahira's wedding festivities

In the video, Mahira wore an embellished lehenga as she enjoyed Abida Parveen's performance with Salim Karim, and their family and friends. But it was Fawad Khan, who stole the show with his presence.

The Pakistani actor, who has worked in Bollywood films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and Kapoor and Sons (2016), wore a white kurta set with a brown shawl and sat with other guests in the audience as Abida Parveen sang Tu Jhoom.

Mahira made her way to the outdoor venue, which was lit up with hundreds of candles, with Salim. As the two walked hand-in-hand, the guests cheered and welcomed them. Fawad was seen briefly as he looked up at Mahira and Salim walking in. Fawad was seen a second time in the clip with other guests as they watched Abida's performance.

Reactions to Mahira Khan's new video

Sharing the clip, Mahira wrote, "Anyone who knows me… knows... Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr (Gratitude and patience)." A fan commented on her video, "No way Fawad Khan was there!' One more wrote, "I only see Fawad Khan." Another commented, "I just noticed Fawad Khan in the most beautiful pose ever, and I have melted like how."

Fawad and Mahira, who starred together in The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, will be seen together in Netflix‘s first Pakistan-themed original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Earlier, Mahira had shared videos and photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies such as mehendi and haldi. Mahira married businessman Salim Karim on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. She was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple split in 2015. Mahira has a son, Azlan, from her first marriage.

