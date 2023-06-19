From Love to loathe! Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce drama reaches boiling point

Rumors abound as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her ex-husband Kroy Biermann are reportedly not on speaking terms, despite residing under the same roof. The couple's living arrangement consists of Kim occupying a separate part of their home, as their relationship continues to deteriorate. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her ex-husband Kroy Biermann are reportedly not on speaking terms.(Twitter)

Sources close to the situation reveal that Kim and Kroy have resorted to communicating solely through their respective legal representatives. Their bitter divorce proceedings have left no room for amicable discussions, with any semblance of communication having crumbled completely.

No Chance of Reconciliation: Hatred and Contentious Divorce

Insiders privy to the situation assert that there is "absolutely zero chance" of Kim and Kroy reconciling as their divorce battle unfolds. The former couple harbors deep-seated animosity towards each other, resulting in a highly contentious and acrimonious split.

Dueling Divorce Filings: Simultaneous Splits

Adding another layer of complexity to their separation, both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce on the same day in May. While Kim filed for divorce against Kroy, her ex-husband, a former Atlanta Falcons star, also initiated divorce proceedings against her. The simultaneous filings have further intensified the rift between them.

Conflicting Claims: Dates of Separation and Broken Bonds

Diverging accounts of their separation emerge as Kim states April 30 as the date of their split, while Kroy claims they were living together until shortly before the filings. The discrepancy in their narratives hints at the underlying tension and differing perspectives surrounding the breakdown of their marriage.

Custody Battles: Tug-of-War over Children's Future

With five children from their union, including 11-year-old Kroy Jagger, 10-year-old Kash Kade, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, aged nine, the battle for custody becomes a paramount concern. Kim seeks primary physical custody and joint legal custody, while Kroy seeks sole legal and physical custody of their minor children.

While Kim requests spousal support and joint legal custody in her filing, Kroy counters with a demand for sole legal and physical custody, along with temporary and permanent child support. The divergence in their custody and support demands sets the stage for a potentially protracted legal battle.

Kroy's Claim for Sole Possession

In his petition, Kroy seeks the exclusive use and possession of their marital residence, restraining Kim from entering the property once she vacates. His request to maintain sole control of the residence highlights the contentious nature of their split and their desire for a clean break.