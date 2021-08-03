Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan have a mini Bigg Boss 14 reunion on a flight, watch

Actors Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan bumped into each other on a flight that they took. Gauahar took to Instagram stories to share a video.

In it, Gauahar was seen wearing a white mask as she said, "Everyone's in for a treat? Who did I bump into?" Just then, Hina Khan came into the frame. Gauahar exclaimed, "Oh my God."

The two featured on Bigg Boss 14 as 'toofani seniors' along with Sidharth Shukla. Since then, a lot has happened in their respective lives.





Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar, son of popular music composer Ismail Darbar. The two met in July last year and after a whirlwind romance, tied the knot in December the same year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar had revealed how she was averse to the idea of being with someone before she met Zaid. “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

The couple went to Russia for a honeymoon, six months after getting married. In another interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "It was a honeymoon trip as we couldn’t go anywhere post our wedding. We both had work and though we visited a few cities in India, most were work-related. So when we learnt that Russia is open for tourists and we were hoping for a holiday, so we went ahead. We took all precautions and really enjoyed ourselves. People over there weren’t taking as much care as we were (laughs). It was a lot of fun and there were so many things to do. With everything that we have been through in this year, it was perfect.”

In April this year, Hina lost her father after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor was shooting in Kashmir when the news reached her. She was shattered by the development. In July this year, on the completion of three months since his death, she wrote a touching tribute to him. "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months.. Daddy's strong girl..This is what you always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss dad," she wrote.