Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar trolled for 'disgusting' joke about homeless person in Mumbai: 'Beyond insensitive'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who married in December 2020, have been making headlines recently. The two were in news after BMC destroyed decor at their son's first birthday party earlier this month, and most recently, after the actor complained about not being able to vote using her Aadhar Card during Lok Sabha elections 2024. Now, her husband Zaid is getting slammed on Reddit. Also read: Gauahar Khan found love online with husband Zaid Darbar Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar is receiving backlash after he shared a post with a homeless man (right).

What Zaid Darbar posted

On Tuesday, a Reddit post titled 'Gauahar Khan's clown husband' grabbed attention, and many Redditors disapproved of Zaid's recent Instagram Stories, in which he posed for a photo on a footpath as a homeless man slept nearby.

Zaid, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, had written along with the photo, "No AC, no fan, no darkness, but still sleeping so peacefully because no wife?" He also tagged Gauahar and added, “But I am the most peaceful with you jaanu (darling) I love you jaanu...”

Reactions to Zaid's Instagram Stories

Zaid is facing backlash for his post. One Redditor wrote, "Is he really that stupid to put up a story like this?" Another person mentioned his wife, actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, commenting, "Gauahar is always busy in gyaan peloying (schooling) others and her husband is like this. Even yesterday (May 20), madam had a problem at the polling booth. Also, what gave him (Zaid) the right to click a random man's picture, let alone while he is sleeping?? Imagine if someone had clicked him or Gauahar like that without consent?"

Another comment read, "Tasteless joke in so many ways. It’s obviously sexist and boomer humour. Of course it’s also making fun of someone who is poor. What a sad man to get married to." A comment also read, "Beyond disgusting and insensitive! F*** this dude and whoever took this picture."

A person also wrote, "Oh my God. Where does one start? Making a misogynistic joke at the expense of someone who is clearly impoverished is his idea of humour? Consent naam ki bhi koi cheez hoti hai (There is something called consent)."