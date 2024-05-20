Gauahar Khan furious at authorities for not being allowed to vote: ‘Here people are fighting and going berserk’

Did Gauahar Khan cast her vote on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections? The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was initially not allowed to cast her vote as a lot of names were not present on the list. She also appealed to the authorities to use Aadhaar Card as a mandatory mark of identification to cast the vote. A few minutes later, she shared that she was finally allowed to vote and showed the imprint on her index finger. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and more stars cast their vote in Lok Sabha elections) Gauahar Khan shared her ordeal via Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gauahar said, “I have an appeal. Why do we have Aadhar cards if we are not considered citizens enough to vote? Your Aadhaar card is your identity that you are an Indian citizen and you should be able to vote with that.”

She further said that at the voting counter she saw names of many people in the booth who are no longer living in the apartment building. “People who have left the building are still on that list. I have seen it myself. And if I, my mom, my husband, everyone is registered on that building…. none of us are there. So how does one vote? We go with our Aadhar card, Id proof and they say, ‘No you cannot vote.’” Gauahar said that it makes ‘no sense’ that Aadhaar card is not applicable in this situation.

“Here literally people are fighting and going berserk over there because they have their IDs but the survey doesn't have their name on the list. They are saying if you are not on the list then you cannot vote. I think that is the most basic deprivation of your rights to vote!” she added.

A few minutes later, Gauahar shared another video on her Instagram Stories revealing that she was allowed to vote now. “Yes! Finally I have done it! Humne vote kar diya (We cast our vote)! I want to tell you no matter how difficult it is, it can be confusing. Lekin (But) please guys go and vote!”

Several stars from Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Farhan Akhtar were seen out and about the city as they cast their vote.