Gauahar Khan's team reacts to police complaint against her, says actor has not tested positive for Covid-19

Actor Gauahar Khan's team has issued clarifications that the actor has not tested positive for cornavirus, and is following all norms as per the guidelines of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC ). The clarification came out soon after she was booked by the BMC for allegedly going to a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Urging everyone to stop speculating, Gauahar's team said in a statement, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."

"Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," an Indian Express report quoted the team's statement.

Sharing a copy of the FIR, BMC had tweeted on Monday, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona."

Gauahar lost her father earlier this month and had been posting his pictures on social media and sharing fond memories. She got married to Zaid Darbar last year.