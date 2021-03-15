Gauahar Khan booked for going on film shoot after testing positive for Covid-19: report
- Actor Gauahar Khan has reportedly been booked for violating Covid-19 protocols and going to a film shoot despite having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Actor Gauahar Khan has been booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly going to a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19.
The actor had been asked to self-quarantine but was absent from her house when officials went to check up on her.
A BMC official said, according to Indian Express, “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”
“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.
The BMC, without identifying Gauahar, tweeted on Monday that an FIR had been filed against 'a Bollywood actor'. The tweet read, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”
Gauahar lost her father earlier this month. She had been posting his pictures on social media and sharing fond memories. The actor tied the knot with Zaid Darbar last year.
In recent days, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ashish Vidyarthi have tested positive for the virus.
