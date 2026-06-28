Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce: When actor broke down, defended wife's decision to not have kids

Akanksha Chamola shocked many when she dropped the news that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are getting a divorce. Akanksha is currently participating in Lock Upp season 2. Although Gaurav has offered no comment on the matter of his relationship or divorce, he had defended Akanksha during his stint in Bigg Boss 19. (Also read: Akanksha Chamola reveals she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce: 'We have been living separately’)

What happened in Bigg Boss 19?

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016.

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During the show, Gaurav went emotional after being accused of playing the sympathy card by discussing his wife’s decision not to have children. It all took place last year on Day 1 of the finale week, the finalists faced a tough media interaction. A reporter questioned Gaurav, saying that when he earlier mentioned on the show that his wife does not want children, many viewers felt it was a calculated attempt to gain sympathy.

Responding emotionally, Gaurav defended his wife’s decision and said that while he personally loves children and had wished to become a father after marriage, there are very few men who love their wives enough to sacrifice their own heartfelt wishes. He added that it was a very sensitive issue for him and that he would always respect and stand by whatever his wife decided.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s a very touchy topic. I love my wife; there are very few husbands who don’t listen to what their heart says and agree to what their wives want," he had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s a very touchy topic. I love my wife; there are very few husbands who don’t listen to what their heart says and agree to what their wives want," he had said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More on their relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More on their relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During one of the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episodes before Family Week, an astrologer had entered the house and the contestants were allowed to ask questions about their future. During that session, Gaurav asked whether he would have children in the future. The astrologer replied that his wife was thinking about having children, leaving him visibly excited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During one of the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episodes before Family Week, an astrologer had entered the house and the contestants were allowed to ask questions about their future. During that session, Gaurav asked whether he would have children in the future. The astrologer replied that his wife was thinking about having children, leaving him visibly excited. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the topic surfaced again during Family Week when Akanksha entered the house to support him. Malti Chahar brought up the issue and asked Akanksha why she did not want to have children. Akanksha stated that she did not feel ready for such a responsibility and was unsure if she ever would be.

Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Speaking on Lock Upp 2, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."

She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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