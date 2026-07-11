Gautami Kapoor backs husband Ram Kapoor amid his clash with Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp: ‘Call out the bullies’

Ram Kapoor is currently inside the captive reality show Lock Upp, which is streaming on Netflix. In the last few episodes, several contestants got into a heated argument, with the jail being split into two groups — Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain and Shilpa Shinde on one side, and the rest of the contestants on the other. Ram sided with the bigger gang and pointed out Shilpa, taking a dig at her false sexual harassment case.

What Gautami said

Gautami Kapoor defended Ram Kapoor over his clash with Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2.

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Ram's statements have also attracted trolls and mixed reactions on social media. Many wondered how Ram was suggesting that Shreya apologise when she never hit Akanksha deliberately, and on the other hand, she constantly made abusive remarks on Shreya. Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, has now made it clear that online criticism does not bother her and she will comtinue to support and applaud Ram for speaking his mind.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gautami shared a fan-made reel of Ram picking on Shilpa and wrote, “Trollers can troll. Haters can hate. Don’t really care! @iamramkapoor finally speaks. Love you always." In another post, she shared a collage post of Ram from the reality show with the message, “@iamramkapoor Call out the bullies! You can!"

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Gautami via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha's close friend, also jumped into the argument. He made a sarcastic remark aimed at Shilpa, saying, "Mam please case maat file karna. Mujh case se bahut dar lagta hai (Mam pldease dont file a false case against him)." Yogesh's comment prompted Ram Kapoor to take a jibe at Shilpa. He said, "Now, if she files a case nobody is going to listen to her. One bitten, twice shy. It is like the crying wolf story. That is the fact that she has to deal with for the rest of her life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha's close friend, also jumped into the argument. He made a sarcastic remark aimed at Shilpa, saying, "Mam please case maat file karna. Mujh case se bahut dar lagta hai (Mam pldease dont file a false case against him)." Yogesh's comment prompted Ram Kapoor to take a jibe at Shilpa. He said, "Now, if she files a case nobody is going to listen to her. One bitten, twice shy. It is like the crying wolf story. That is the fact that she has to deal with for the rest of her life." {{/usCountry}}

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Yogesh then continued targeting Shilpa and said, "Have some shame. We respect Ram Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja so much, look how we are talking to you. Respect is earned, not demanded."

About Shilpa Shinde's case

Shilpa Shinde recently confessed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. On the show, several contestants passed judgment on Shilpa's confession.

Shilpa's departure from the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 led to a highly publicised fallout with the show's producers. While the production house accused her of being unprofessional, Shilpa alleged that she had not been paid her dues and claimed she had faced harassment and an unhealthy work environment on the set. A year later, she also filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli. The dispute was eventually settled outside court.

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Shilpa defended herself and said, "I used Sam, daam dhand bhed. I didn't misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law to turn it in my favour, then you are the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn't fight for herself. He's good to me. 9 saal ke baad mujhe gidgidake vapas show main liya hai. Kyun liya? (He begged me to return after 9 years? Why did he do so?)"