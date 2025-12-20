Gautami Kapoor had 'sleepless nights' after being trolled over remark about gifting daughter sex toy: ‘I was depressed’

Actor Gautami Kapoor got a lot of backlash when she spoke about her approach to discussing intimacy with her daughter, and revealed that she thought of giving a sex toy as a gift for her 16th birthday. Now, the actor has reacted to the trolling, revealing it gave her sleepless nights. Gautami Kapoor talks about discussion about pleasure with daughter Sia Kapoor in an interview in May.

Gautami reacts to the backlash

During an interview with News18 Showsha, Gautami looked back at getting intense backlash for talking about her desire to give her daughter a sex toy when she turned 16.

Gautami said, “It came completely out of the blue. When I had done the podcast, it was four and a half months ago. But a few months later, I get to this massive controversy, for reasons which I don’t even know. I have not made a generalised comment and I didn’t say that every mother should do it. It was a conversation that I was having on that particular day. I said something pertaining to my child, my daughter, and that’s a relationship I have with her, so why am I supposed to justify that?... Both Ram and me have a very open relationship with our children, some may agree with it, some may look down upon it. That’s their opinion and I am not a person who will judge them.”

She revealed that the trolling even caused her sleepless nights. “Actually, I went into kind of a depressed state of mind because when I was seeing my Instagram feed, you wouldn’t believe the kind of comments I was being subjected to. I had sleepless nights. I couldn’t imagine that people actually write such stuff to another woman..to another human being. I just vanished from Instagram for almost a month,” she added.

Gautami, who is married to actor Ram Kapoor, shared that her daughter was a source of support for her during the turbulent time. She admitted that she was confused if she should even counter this with a reply or comment. However, her daughter asked her to “chill”, saying people would talk about it for a day and then forget about it, just leave it.

The actor revealed that she decided to stay silent as she didn’t want the negativity and wanted to get out of the toxicity.

What did Gautami say

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hauterrfly, Gautami revealed how she discuss the topic of intimacy openly with her daughter and even wanted to gift her a sex toy when she turned 16.

She said, "When my daughter turned 16, I was thinking about gifting her a sex toy or a vibrator. When I discussed with her, and she responded, 'Mom, have you lost it?' I told her to think about how many mothers would come and ask their daughters why don't I give you such gifts? Why not experiment? What my mom didn't do with me, I want to do with my daughter. I want her to experience everything. A lot of women go through life without experiencing the pleasures of it. Why be in that situation? Today, my daughter is 19 and appreciates the fact that I had that thought and respects me for that.”

However, her comments didn’t sit well with many, sparking a heated debate on social media about where to draw the line between openness and age-appropriateness.