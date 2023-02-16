Gazal Sood: Getting paid on time is a bigger concern than pay disparity

Actor Gazal Sood asserts that she learnt her lesson the hard way and has decided to work only with big banners for now.

“Of course, the name matters. See, there is no disparity when it comes to division of roles. On television females are ruling the roost whereas on OTT it’s an equal world. But when it comes to payments, pay disparity is a secondary issue — the primary concern is that you get paid on time. That’s why I want to work for reputed banners only! You will not believe that I am yet to get my dues cleared for the shows I did years back. And this just not with me, it’s a common problem with other fellow actors too,” says the Zindagi ki Mahek and Great Indian Murder actor.

Sood is happy to be back on TV after giving a year to OTT.

“Post my show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I got offers from OTT and the stories were extremely edgy. The set of audience for both these mediums is very different so I decided to try my hand at web space that’s when Avaidh, Bed Stories and more web content happened. I had a good run on OTT and got a fair share of screen presence too.”

Currently, Sood is back with a comedy show on small screen.

“I am still a theatre artiste deep inside and know now how to continue adding to my craft. When you get to be part of a comedy series it does add that fun angle to your daily life as well. Comedy is something that elevates an artiste instantly. So, I had to say yes to this role for the ongoing show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,” she concludes.