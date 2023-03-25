Get lost in the wilds of 'Yellowjackets' season 2 as the haunting, complex tale expands Its ambitious storyline

The popular drama series "Yellowjackets" has returned for its highly anticipated second season on Showtime. Fans can expect even more intricate storylines and surprising twists as the show delves deeper into the traumatic experiences of its characters. While the first few episodes of the new season may not generate the same excitement as the Emmy-nominated first season, this is intentional as the show continues to focus on the lasting effects of an unimaginable situation.

A scene from Yellowjackets Ep. 201 - "Friends, Romans, Countrymen"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The writers of "Yellowjackets" have a five-season plan in place to tell the haunting and complex story, and they take their time in doing so. The second season features exceptional writing and an outstanding ensemble cast that includes new additions like Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and John Reynolds.

Warning ! Mild Spoilers ahead

The show follows a group of high school soccer players who, in 1996, survived a plane crash and were stranded in the wilderness. In season two, the storyline jumps between the weeks and months after the crash and the present day.

Lottie Matthews (Kessell) plays a bigger role this year, and Courtney Eaton depicts her as a young woman who increasingly believes she’s special. Meanwhile, Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is having visions, encouraged to unpack their meaning by girlfriend Van (Liv Hewson).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main drama of the flashbacks this year centers on Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) and her impending motherhood, while Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) head out to try and find the missing Javi. Fans will also want to keep an eye on Jackie (Ella Purnell), whose storyline takes a dark turn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the present day, last season ended with Nat (Juliette Lewis) being kidnapped, and it turns out that a cult run by Lottie is to blame. Misty (Christina Ricci) sets out to find Natalie and ends up partnered with an ordinary guy who likes to play detective named Walter (Wood). Meanwhile, Taissa struggles to hold on to her sanity in increasingly surreal arcs that almost play out like “Twin Peaks.”

A scene from Yellowjackets Ep. 201 - "Friends, Romans, Countrymen"

As Tai battles with reality, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) struggles to cover up the death of Adam and hold her family together. Daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) plays a bigger role this year, as does Shauna’s husband Jeff (Warren Kole).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the things that works so well about “Yellowjackets” is that the writers allow their characters to be increasingly weird. Both the teen and adult versions of these people are reckless, violent, and often driven by their passions in a way that’s not often seen on TV. There’s something to threading a tonal needle that allows us to root for people who have pushed the boundaries of human decency without feeling like something is wrong.

A scene from Yellowjackets Ep. 201 - "Friends, Romans, Countrymen"

While the multiple threads of “Yellowjackets” can sometimes be overwhelming, it provides creative satisfaction on a scene-to-scene basis. The standout performances from the adult actors like Lynskey, Lewis, Cypress, and Ricci have garnered most of the attention, but the young actors have grown more confident and richer this year too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The response to season two of “Yellowjackets” will come down to how fans feel about an already-crowded show expanding even wider. However, with a five-season plan in place, the entire arc of “Yellowjackets” is coming into focus.

One of the strengths of "Yellowjackets" is the way it allows its characters to be flawed and unpredictable, both as teenagers and adults. The show's multiple storylines can be overwhelming at times, but each scene offers creative satisfaction. While the adult actors have garnered most of the attention, the young ensemble has grown more confident and compelling this season.

With a five-season plan in place, "Yellowjackets" is a complex and ambitious show that promises to deliver even more gripping drama in the seasons to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}