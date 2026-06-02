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Heirloom Hotel Laurel MS fire: Will Erin and Ben Napier's dream project ever open? Latest update amid HGTV show finale

A devastating fire struck the Heirloom Hotel just before opening and the future of Erin and Ben Napier's project remains uncertain.

Jun 02, 2026 02:36 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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The Heirloom Hotel in Laurel, Mississippi was supposed to be the crown jewel of a small town's revival. Instead, just days before its first guests were set to check in, a fire tore through the building and the future of the project remains uncertain.

What happened to the Heirloom Hotel?

The Heirloom Hotel was nearly ready to welcome guests before a fire changed everything.(Instagram/ @erinapier)

On August 26, 2025, a fire broke out at the Heirloom Hotel at around 5am local time, with firefighters spending hours battling the blaze. The Laurel Fire Department worked independently for nearly two hours before calling in reinforcements from the Ellisville Fire Department. No one was injured since the building was unoccupied but the fire and water damage was significant. The cause was later determined to be accidental, an electrical issue.

Erin Napier who is 39 has shared the news on Instagram the same day, posting an image of the smoke-filled hotel as firefighters worked to contain it. She and her renovation partners, Mallorie Rasberry, Jim Rasberry and Joshua Nowell had just celebrated completing the hotel the week before. “We held each other and watched it burning while the brave fire fighters from the Laurel FD worked for hours to get the inferno under control,” she wrote, per People. “Today feels like a funeral.”

Also Read: What did Mackenzie Shirilla tell Dominic Russo's mother after the fatal crash? Chilling texts resurface

HGTV finale showcases the dream before disaster

Despite the fire, HGTV's four-part series Home Town: Inn This Together still aired as planned. The show followed the renovation of the former Kress department store building and its finale, titled "Drumroll Please...", aired on May 31.

The 29-room boutique hotel was Erin and Ben Napier's biggest project yet in terms of both size and cost. The couple hoped it would become a key part of downtown Laurel's revival. Speaking in a trailer for the show, Erin said, “It doesn't matter how much progress we see in downtown Laurel. As long as its most iconic building stands vacant and empty and dilapidated, we will not feel like we've really done something,” according to the Clarion Ledger.

For now, it remains unclear how the project will move forward.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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