Who is Nicole Curtis, what did she say? HGTV pulls Rehab Addict over slur; star apologizes

Nicole Curtis is no longer hosting Rehab Addict on HGTV. The show has been removed as well in the wake of a racist slur that was caught on camera. Nicole Curtis is best known for hosting Rehab Addict. (X/@nicolecurtis)

The channel, in a statement, said “HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV," as per The Independent. “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” the statement continued.

Curtis too issued an apology in the aftermath of the incident. The message put out via her team was: “She takes full responsibility for their impact, regardless of context. What occurred was a clear slip of the tongue — a mistaken version of one of her well-known expressions — spoken after 17 hours of physically demanding work and very little sleep. Even so, she understands that intent does not erase impact, and she is truly sorry,” according to Yahoo News.

Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about what Curtis said that landed her in hot water. Here's the full interaction along with a video clipping of the same.