Who is Nicole Curtis, what did she say? HGTV pulls Rehab Addict over slur; star apologizes
Nicole Curtis, home improvement TV host, saw her show Rehab Habit pulled from HGTV over a racist slur caught on camera.
Nicole Curtis is no longer hosting Rehab Addict on HGTV. The show has been removed as well in the wake of a racist slur that was caught on camera.
The channel, in a statement, said “HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV," as per The Independent. “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” the statement continued.
Curtis too issued an apology in the aftermath of the incident. The message put out via her team was: “She takes full responsibility for their impact, regardless of context. What occurred was a clear slip of the tongue — a mistaken version of one of her well-known expressions — spoken after 17 hours of physically demanding work and very little sleep. Even so, she understands that intent does not erase impact, and she is truly sorry,” according to Yahoo News.
Also Read | Carrie Prejean Boller husband: 5 things about Miss California's relationship amid row with Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick
Naturally, there is a lot of curiosity about what Curtis said that landed her in hot water. Here's the full interaction along with a video clipping of the same.
What did Nicole Curtis say
In the clip, Curtis can be seen on a ladder trying to fix something. “It's my last one,” she remarks at the start of the video. Then, while working, she remarks ‘oh fart ni**er'.
Realizing what she had uttered, Curtis can be heard saying “What the f**k is that that I just said”, while laughter can be heard from those present. “Nick, you gotta…you gotta…can you kill that,” she then says, seeking for the part of the recording to be cut out. A voice off screen says that it cannot be cut out. ‘F**k my life,’ Curtis can be heard muttering under her breath.
Who is Nicole Curtis?
Curtis is best known for hosting Rehab Addict. The show first premiered in October 2010 and February 11 was to mark the start of the ninth season, but it has now been removed from the network.
As per her website, Curtis was “working on old houses long before the show came calling.” When the show premiered she was “hustling, as a young mother, burning both ends of the candle. Juggling, real estate, design, home restoration and selling garbage finds on Craigslist,” the site added.
She has two sons Ethan and Harper. Curtis and former partner Shane Maguire were in a custody battle over son Harper, as per reports. This was in 2015 and speaking of that time with People last year, Curtis said “Our family went through a lot over the years, and so that's definitely something that I have done my best to keep my family out of the public eye and focus on the houses. That's always where we wanted that focus to be.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More