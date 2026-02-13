Carrie Prejean Boller husband: 5 things about Miss California's relationship amid row with Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick

Carrie Prejean Boller was removed from the Religious Liberty Commission, which President Donald Trump had established last year. The member was ousted by Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick following a hearing, on February 9, where there was a tense exchange on the definition of antisemitism. Carrie Prejean Boller and her husband Kyle Boller. (X/@AdameMedia, LA Raiders)

Boller, during this exchange, had defended popular podcaster Candace Owens who has often shared antisemitic conspiracy theories. Boller, the model turned conservative activist, claimed that Owens had never said anything antisemitic and quoted a Bible verse where the death of Jesus was attributed to the Jews. Seth Dillon, the CEO of conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee, was also present to testify that conservatives need to push back against a growing antisemitic movement on the right.

“No member of the commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue,” Patrick said on his decision to oust her as a result. However, Boller has challenged Patrick's authority on X and said his actions reflect a ‘Zionist’ agenda.

Currently, Boller is engaged in social media debates with the likes of Laura Loomer. Amid a heightened interest in the 38-year-old, here is all you need to know about her and her husband.