Carrie Prejean Boller husband: 5 things about Miss California's relationship amid row with Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick
Carrie Prejean Boller was a member of Trump's Religious Liberty Commission who was removed by Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick amid a row over Candace Owens.
Carrie Prejean Boller was removed from the Religious Liberty Commission, which President Donald Trump had established last year. The member was ousted by Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick following a hearing, on February 9, where there was a tense exchange on the definition of antisemitism.
Boller, during this exchange, had defended popular podcaster Candace Owens who has often shared antisemitic conspiracy theories. Boller, the model turned conservative activist, claimed that Owens had never said anything antisemitic and quoted a Bible verse where the death of Jesus was attributed to the Jews. Seth Dillon, the CEO of conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee, was also present to testify that conservatives need to push back against a growing antisemitic movement on the right.
“No member of the commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue,” Patrick said on his decision to oust her as a result. However, Boller has challenged Patrick's authority on X and said his actions reflect a ‘Zionist’ agenda.
Currently, Boller is engaged in social media debates with the likes of Laura Loomer. Amid a heightened interest in the 38-year-old, here is all you need to know about her and her husband.
Carrie Prejean Boller husband: 5 things to know
- Carrie Prejean Boller is married to former NFL quarterback Kyle Boller for over 15 years. The two tied the knot in 2010. Kyle has played for Baltimore Ravens, St. Louis Rams, and Oakland Raiders between 2003 and 2011.
- The two began to date in 2009 shortly after Boller became a household name after the former Miss California managed a 1st runner-up finish in the Miss USA competition that year. They got engaged seven months later.
- The couple tied the knot in San Diego California, and have two children together, Grace Christina and Brody.
- The year Carrie Prejean got married to Kyle Boller, she was stripped of her Miss California title after making controversial remarks about gay marriage at the Miss USA pageant and weathered the release of a sex tape.
- Kyle Boller has been by his wife's side in their time together, even while Carrie Prejean has battled controversies when she became politically active. Carrie Prejean Boller supported Donald Trump's presidential runs and criticized Covid restrictions.
Her Miss USA controversy stems from remarks that she believed a marriage should only be between a man and a woman. Trump had come out in support of her comment at the time. Later, speaking to The Conservateur, Boller looked back on her remark and said “… my answer was honest and truthful to who I am as a Christian. Since when are we not allowed to have our own opinions when asked, I always jokingly tell people: ‘Don’t ask me a question if you don’t want to hear me answer it honestly.’ This is the beauty of America— we all don’t have to agree.”
