Himanshi Khurana picks Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill over ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz

Himanshi ditches Asim Riaz for Shehnaaz Gill

During her appearance on Spotlight With Mandy, Himanshi was posed with a tricky question: choose between Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

Without batting an eyelid, she confidently declared Shehnaaz as her favourite, punctuating her response with a playful laugh and saying "obviously". The host was surprised by her response and covered her mouth and laughed along with Himanshi.

Both Himanshi and Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13. However, they were often seen getting at loggerheads.

Social media users were left stunned by Himanshi's response, with many taking to the comment section of the video posted on Instagram to express their shock and surprise. Others, however, appreciated the newfound respect and camaraderie between the two former rivals, praising Himanshi for her maturity.

“Sub ki favourite DIVA Shehnaaz (Everyone's favorite Shehnaaz),” one wrote, with another sharing, "We love Shehnaaz”. “Only Shehnaaz is matters,” shared on fan, with another writing, “Ok nice”. “Oh the emotions have changed,” posted one social media user.

What do we know about Himanshi and Asim’s relationship?

In 2023, Himanshi announced her breakup with Asim Riaz after four years of dating. On December 6, the Punjabi singer shared an official statement on her Instagram Stories and revealed that the reason of their split is due to 'different religious beliefs’. The duo started dating in the Bigg Boss 13 house, where she entered as a wild card contestant. On her Instagram Stories, Himanshi wrote: "When we tried... But we could not find a solution for our life... You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate only love. That's called mature decision”. She also posted an official statement on her X account, which read, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi."

During her Bigg Boss stint, Himanshi had revealed that was dating Chow for the past nine years. Soon after she came out of the reality show, she announced her breakup with Chow. Since 2020, she was dating her Asim Riaz, who had confessed his feelings for her on Bigg Boss 13. They featured in songs such as Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal Rakheya Kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam. Both Asim and Himanshi have been tight-lipped about their relationship status ever since they broke up.