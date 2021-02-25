Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down
Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana has spoken about being offered John Abraham's Parmanu, and why she ended up not doing the film.
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is a 2018 action drama, based on the nuclear tests conducted by India in 1998 in Pokhran. Apart from John Abraham, it also starred Diana Penty and Boman Irani.
In an interview to Spotboye, Himanshi said that they wanted her to play the wife of John's character, but she didn't do the film because she didn't believe the offer was genuine. She was quoted as saying: "I had left one Hindi movie also and that was Parmanu starring John Abraham. I was in Delhi when this film got offered to me and a lot of people compelled me to take this up. It was his wife's role. But honestly speaking I was not able to believe it. I wasn't feeling very sure about it. There was not anything wrong from the makers' side in fact they convinced me a lot but in the back of my mind, I was thinking that why would somebody offer this role to someone from Punjab? My mind was puzzled at that point of time and I said no. But later I came to know the opportunity was real."
Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’
Himanshi has been in the news for supporting the farmers' in their protest against the contentious farm bills. More recently, however, she appeared on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Announcing the achievement in a recent post, Himanshi had written, "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”
After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi has appeared in a number of music videos with her boyfriend Asim. Names include Kalla Sohna Nai, Khayal Rakhya Kar, Afsos Karoge and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer
- Vindu Dara Singh wrote a tender note on Rakhi Sawant's mother as the elderly lady gets treated for cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartwarming birthday note for her 'hero' Aly Goni
- As Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 14 finalist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill
- Sidharth Shukla lashed out at a troll targeting him. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also gave a befitting reply to a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'
- Sunayana Fozdar, the new Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said she has played the character for just five months and have so much to give to the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin is a beautiful lady
- Weeks after calling her an "ugly mouth woman" on Bigg Boss 14, season winner Rubina Dilaik has now said she finds Jasmin Bhasin to be a beautiful lady.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here
- Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth
- Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised
- Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book
- After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena rubbishes rumours of marrying this year: 'We may marry in 2022'
- Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who did a brief stint on Bigg Boss 14 filling in for Eijaz Khan, has rubbished rumours that she was getting married in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin
- Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox