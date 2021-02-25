Himanshi Khurana says she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu, but turned it down

IND USA
Himanshi Khurana took part in Bigg Boss 13.
Himanshi Khurana, who hit the national limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the time when she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu and why she ended up not doing it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana has spoken about being offered John Abraham's Parmanu, and why she ended up not doing the film.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is a 2018 action drama, based on the nuclear tests conducted by India in 1998 in Pokhran. Apart from John Abraham, it also starred Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

In an interview to Spotboye, Himanshi said that they wanted her to play the wife of John's character, but she didn't do the film because she didn't believe the offer was genuine. She was quoted as saying: "I had left one Hindi movie also and that was Parmanu starring John Abraham. I was in Delhi when this film got offered to me and a lot of people compelled me to take this up. It was his wife's role. But honestly speaking I was not able to believe it. I wasn't feeling very sure about it. There was not anything wrong from the makers' side in fact they convinced me a lot but in the back of my mind, I was thinking that why would somebody offer this role to someone from Punjab? My mind was puzzled at that point of time and I said no. But later I came to know the opportunity was real."

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’

Himanshi has been in the news for supporting the farmers' in their protest against the contentious farm bills. More recently, however, she appeared on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Announcing the achievement in a recent post, Himanshi had written, "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”

After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi has appeared in a number of music videos with her boyfriend Asim. Names include Kalla Sohna Nai, Khayal Rakhya Kar, Afsos Karoge and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

