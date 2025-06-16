Hina Khan gets emotional as she remembers her dad on Father's Day: ‘Aapki yaad aati hai bohot’

On Father's Day, Hina Khan got emotional as she thought of her father, who died in 2021. In a moving tribute, she talked about her feelings, expressing her longing and missing him. Also read: Hina Khan reveals her mother cries during Namaz amid her cancer battle, says father 'couldn't have seen me in pain' Hina's father died due to cardiac arrest in April 2021.

Hina gets emotional

On Sunday, Hina took to Instagram to share an emotional note in memory of her late father. She also posted an image from her childhood. In the photo, a precious moment is captured of little Hina being lovingly cradled in her father's arms.

Sharing the rare picture from her family album, Hina shared, “Kya likun mai dad… Aapki yaad aati hai bohot… always (What do I write, dad? I miss you a lot)… Your strongest girl."

Hina’s fans flooded her post with love and support, offering words of comfort to the actor. “Daddy's strongest girl,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “Be strong”.

Hina's father died due to cardiac arrest in April 2021. The actor was in Srinagar at the time and returned immediately, but tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate herself.

More about Hina

Meanwhile, Hina has embarked on a new chapter in her life. Hina got married to her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

For the wedding, Hina chose a handloom saree by Manish Malhotra in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. Rocky wore a Manish Malhotra signature kurta in ecru. Hina also posted a note which read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband”.