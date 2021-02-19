IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
tv

Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey

An established name in the television world and now venturing into films and the web space, actor Hina Khan talks about how her journey so far hasn’t been a smooth sailing always.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:34 PM IST

She’s ruled television, and has her sight on films too. Hina Khan has been making her presence felt right from the time she entered television 12 years ago. Today, as she also achieves one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, she says nothing in her life was ever planned by her, not even showbiz.

“The plan was never to plan anything and in fact just focus on what I want to achieve, and that is exactly what I have managed to do. I am happy that I was able to work on a variety of projects covering so many genres and mediums in these last few years, which all unfolded quite well for me,” she quips.

The 33-year-old, who starred in the film Lines, and Hacked marked her Bollywood debut, started 2021 on a high note with bagging an international award for her acting in the former.

She wishes that the rest of the year pans out equally well. “I am hoping that 2021 is a much better, brighter and positive year for me and everybody else. After the year that 2020 was, I want to make this new year a special and more prominent one for myself and I am hoping I can be successful at doing that,” says Khan.

While she is achieving all this, and waiting for another film of hers to fast materialise, the actor maintains that all of this has been organic. “My journey has taught me that there is nothing bigger than being true, honest and sincere to my work because that is the only philosophy in life that will take me forward,” she asserts.

But everything must have not been so hunky dory till this point, we ask her. Khan replies in the affirmative, “There have been numerous challenges and ups and downs in these 12 years, but each one of them gave me the strength to overlook and overcome them, and make all these lows into highs which I am proud to have achieved.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, ever since he entered the house last month. Here we list a few reasons why he deserves to be the winner this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
tv

Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
tv

Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:34 PM IST
An established name in the television world and now venturing into films and the web space, actor Hina Khan talks about how her journey so far hasn’t been a smooth sailing always.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
tv

Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Hina Khan takes on the viral silhouette challenge and shared a video on social media. The video comes hours after she left fans gushing with her purple lehenga photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma with daughter Anayra.
Kapil Sharma with daughter Anayra.
tv

Kapil Sharma’s daughter copies comedian, Sumona calls her ‘Cuteness ki dukaan'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Kapil Sharma has shared a cute picture with daughter Anayra on Instagram. He also welcomed a baby boy this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina says, 'Jasmin, Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
tv

Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav feels problems of a common man remains same and touches many hearts when told in a subtle way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
tv

Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP