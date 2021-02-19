Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey
She’s ruled television, and has her sight on films too. Hina Khan has been making her presence felt right from the time she entered television 12 years ago. Today, as she also achieves one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, she says nothing in her life was ever planned by her, not even showbiz.
“The plan was never to plan anything and in fact just focus on what I want to achieve, and that is exactly what I have managed to do. I am happy that I was able to work on a variety of projects covering so many genres and mediums in these last few years, which all unfolded quite well for me,” she quips.
The 33-year-old, who starred in the film Lines, and Hacked marked her Bollywood debut, started 2021 on a high note with bagging an international award for her acting in the former.
She wishes that the rest of the year pans out equally well. “I am hoping that 2021 is a much better, brighter and positive year for me and everybody else. After the year that 2020 was, I want to make this new year a special and more prominent one for myself and I am hoping I can be successful at doing that,” says Khan.
While she is achieving all this, and waiting for another film of hers to fast materialise, the actor maintains that all of this has been organic. “My journey has taught me that there is nothing bigger than being true, honest and sincere to my work because that is the only philosophy in life that will take me forward,” she asserts.
But everything must have not been so hunky dory till this point, we ask her. Khan replies in the affirmative, “There have been numerous challenges and ups and downs in these 12 years, but each one of them gave me the strength to overlook and overcome them, and make all these lows into highs which I am proud to have achieved.”
Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale
Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite
- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her
- Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
Jasmin Bhasin forgets to remove the price tag as she steps out in purple dress
- Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in a purple dress and matching boots on Friday. However, she had forgotten to remove the price tag.
Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them
- Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner
- Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video
Kapil Sharma’s daughter copies comedian, Sumona calls her ‘Cuteness ki dukaan'
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale
- The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
- From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina says, 'Jasmin, Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
- Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many
Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes
- Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
Neha Kakkar gifts ₹5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol
