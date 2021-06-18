Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 1: Yoo Yeon-seok, Shin Hyun-bin leave fans gushing, premiere breaks record
tv

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 1: Yoo Yeon-seok, Shin Hyun-bin leave fans gushing, premiere breaks record

Hospital Playlist season 2 premiered on Thursday. Episode 1 set a new viewership record for tvN.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Yoo Yeon-seok and Shin Hyun-bin in Hospital Playlist season 2.

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 1 premiered on Thursday, June 17. The highly-anticipated K-drama marked the return of actors Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Dae-myung, who play doctors. The premiere episode has set a new viewership record for the tvN network.

The season premiere of Hospital Playlist 2 took off from where the season one finale ended. The four cliffhangers were addressed, leaving fans with bittersweet emotions. The biggest highlight of the episode was the romance between Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Jang Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-been). Having foregone his dream to become a priest, Ahn Jeong-won embraces his feelings for Jang Gyeo-ul.

The couple had numerous heartwarming moments in the episode. On the other hand, fans who were hoping for Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) to end up together were left disappointed after Chae Song-hwa rejected him.

Fans react to Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 1.
Fans react to Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 1.
Twitter reaction to Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 1.
'IkSong' shippers left disappointed with Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 1.
Fans react to Chae Song-hwa rejecting Lee Ik-jun in Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 1.
Chae Song-hwa rejecting Lee Ik-jun in Hospital Playlist Season 2 episode 1 disappoints fans.

Meanwhile, the episode also introduced the ex-wife of Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung), who seemed to be hinting at reigniting their relationship. Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho) continued to wade his way through the troubles of his long-distance relationship with Lee Ik-sun (played by Kwak Sun-young).

Also read: Run BTS Ep 142: Jimin and V showcase their mischievous sides, Jungkook grooves to Dolphin

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 1 drew a massive audience on its premiere night. According to Nielsen Korea, via Soompi, the episode has recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.007%. The rating is close to the previous season's best, 14.142%, which was recorded on its final episode.

The premiere episode of Hospital Playlist season 2 has also topped tvN’s top 10 biggest premieres so far, with Mr Sunshine (8.9%) at number two, Encounter (8.7%) at number three, Mr Queen (8%) at number four and Vincenzo (7.7%) at number five.

Hospital Playlist season 2's episode 2 will premiere next Thursday, June 24. The episodes are available on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea k-drama

Related Stories

tv

Ahead of Hospital Playlist 2, a look at where Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, and others left things in S1

PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 09:51 AM IST
tv

BTS fans hope Bangtan Boys appear in Hospital Playlist 2 after PD expresses his wish to work with them

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:14 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP