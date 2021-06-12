Home / Entertainment / Tv / BTS fans hope Bangtan Boys appear in Hospital Playlist 2 after PD expresses his wish to work with them
BTS fans hope members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook make a cameo in Hospital Playlist 2.
BTS fans hope members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook make a cameo in Hospital Playlist 2.
tv

BTS fans hope Bangtan Boys appear in Hospital Playlist 2 after PD expresses his wish to work with them

  • Hospital Playlist director has expressed his wish of working with BTS members in an upcoming drama. Here's how the fandom, ARMY, has reacted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:14 PM IST

Hospital Playlist 2 is set to premiere next week. Ahead of its premiere, the show's production director Shin Won-ho has expressed his wish to work with BTS members in a K-drama.

The K-drama stars Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Dae-myung. The actors play five doctors who met in their medical school and have been friends since. The first season premiered in 2020. The first season featured a few BTS references.

During a recent press event, Shin Won-ho was asked which actor he's keen on working with next. The filmmaker named BTS. According to a Twitter handle @BTSV_Buzz, the director said, "I'm most interested in BTS. There are members who can act. If you have time please contact me." BTS is no stranger to K-dramas and acting. Member Jin has a degree in acting. Member V has starred in a K-drama called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Soon after his confession, BTS fans took to Twitter and expressed their wish to see BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in Hospital Playlist 2. "Imagine having BTS as cameo in hospital playlist, that would be awesome," a fan tweeted. "A cameo wld be awesome if the guys consented to it. That said, i love Hospital Playlist," another fan said.

"Hehe all the BTS references in HP Season1 and two doctors were even armys if a BTS member can even make a cameo on the show. It will be so damn epic. I love Hospital Playlist so damn much," a third Twitter user said.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch

Meanwhile, BTS members have been busy with their eighth-anniversary celebrations, BTS Festa. The two-week-long digital celebrations include BTS members treating fans with family portraits and profiles. The two-week event will conclude with a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts kpop south korea + 1 more

Related Stories

BTS, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will host a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14.
BTS, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will host a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14.
music

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Date, time, tickets, how to livestream the K-pop event

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:03 AM IST
  • BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will host their upcoming Muster, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, on June 13 and 14. Here's how you can buy tickets to the K-pop live-streaming event.
READ FULL STORY
A BTS meal in the US featured a chicken nugget resembling Among Us character.
A BTS meal in the US featured a chicken nugget resembling Among Us character.
music

BTS meal's chicken nugget auctioned off for a jaw-dropping 72.83 lakhs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • A BTS fan found a chicken nugget in the shape of an Among Us character in their BTS meal. The fan sold the nugget for a whopping sum on eBay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.